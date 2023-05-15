FILE – The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Jamie Foxx’s health update, what some workers are saying about “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and why the Tony Awards may not be televised. They also discuss the weekend box office numbers, Riley Keough’s tribute to her mother, why The Weeknd changed his name, and Dean’s interview with Michael J. Fox.