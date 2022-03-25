Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Rick Kogan (filling in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Rick and Dean talked about a Bob Saget memorial coming to a popular streaming service and the wedding that Tom Hanks crashed and officiated. They also shared details about what movies to watch this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Tom Hanks, Bob Saget, and what to watch
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
