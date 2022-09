Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob shared details about another achievement by ‘Top Gun,’ Tom Cruise’s airplane stunt, and the singers who lost their voices over the weekend. They also discussed Tiffany Haddish’s response to allegations, more celebrities banned from entering Russia, and Britney Spears’ ex-husband in a new interview with ’60 Minutes.’

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction