With WGN’s Entertainment reporter Dean Richards out on assignment, Bob Sirott turns to Cindy Pearlman for his daily entertainment fix. A senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cindy shares the latest details on Tom Cruise’s preferred future with the “Mission Impossible” franchise, Taylor Swift’s updated tour schedule, and the latest collaboration project for the legendary Dolly Parton.

