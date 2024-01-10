Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about winners at the Governors Awards, who Tom Cruise is working with on new projects, and the making of a ‘Mandalorian’ movie. They also discuss how much money Lollapalooza brought to Chicago, highlight’s from Paul Konrad’s autism awareness event, and what’s new on streaming services.

