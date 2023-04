Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about the new name for Tinley Park’s music venue, Taylor Swift’s injury, Shakira’s new “Latin Woman of the Year” title, and the death of Bob Newhart’s wife. They also talk about James Corden’s appearance with Jimmy Kimmel, possible criminal charges against Pete Davidson, and Dean’s interview with Rachel McAdams.

