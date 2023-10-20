Morning host Bob Sirott takes a look at Dean’s list of things to do this weekend and hear what the late night hosts have to say. He also explores different TikTok trends, like how often women’s partners think about the Roman empire and why the phrase “Baked in a buttery, flaky crust,” is popular.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: TikTok, late night TV, and weekend events
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
