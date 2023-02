Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about how Ticketmaster will handle the Beyoncé ticket sales, Seth Rogan’s slumber party, and another celebrity mansion for sale. They also share details about a new Lizzo wax figure, Jimmy Kimmel’s February celebration, and Dean’s interview with M. Night Shyamalan.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction