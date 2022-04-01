Dean Richards, WGN’s entertainment reporter is out on on assignment, so LeeAnn Trotter (the arts and entertainment reporter for NBC 5) joined Bob Sirott to discuss this weekend’s events in Chicago. LeeAnn shared details about Chicago Restaurant Week, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo at McCormick Place, and Expo Chicago at Navy Pier. She also talked about Immersive Frida Kahlo at Lighthouse Artspace Chicago, Enigma at The Adler Planetarium, and the nominations for this weekend’s Grammy’s show.

