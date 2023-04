Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss what a strike from the Writers Guild could mean, who James Cordon’s final guests will be, and Billy Gardell’s weight loss. They also talk about Jonathan Majors’ drop from his management, The Batman in Concert’s debut in Chicago, and Andrew Lloyd Weber’s appearance on The Tonight Show.

