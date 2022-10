Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the weekend’s box office numbers, why The Rock won’t run for President, and Kanye “Ye” West’s social media situation. They also talk about the celebrity that dropped out of “The Devil in the White City” movie, Wilco’s surprise concert, and Dean’s interview with Jamie Lee Curtis.

