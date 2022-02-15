Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: The Oscars reportedly decides to go with 3 hosts

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about the report that The Oscars are going with three hosts this year: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Dean also shared details on that Trevor Noah hosting the White House Correspondent’s dinner, Kanye West going all out for Valentine’s Day, and more!
