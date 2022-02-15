Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: The Oscars reportedly decides to go with 3 hosts

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This combination of photos shows Regina Hall, from left, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, who are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards. (AP Photo)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about the report that The Oscars are going with three hosts this year: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Dean also shared details on that Trevor Noah hosting the White House Correspondent’s dinner, Kanye West going all out for Valentine’s Day, and more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

More Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular