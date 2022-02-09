Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: The Oscars, Brit Awards, and appetizers for the big game

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about where to watch all the Oscar-nominated movies. They also talked about yesterday’s Brit Awards, Sherri Shepherd’s new permeant guest host gig, the latest movies and shows on streaming platforms, and recommendations for Super Bowl appetizers.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)