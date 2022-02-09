Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: The Oscars, Brit Awards, and appetizers for the big game

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S. Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about where to watch all the Oscar-nominated movies. They also talked about yesterday’s Brit Awards, Sherri Shepherd’s new permeant guest host gig, the latest movies and shows on streaming platforms, and recommendations for Super Bowl appetizers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

