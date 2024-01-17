Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about The Emmys ratings, who will perform at The Grammys, and more Chicago concert announcements. They also discuss the strange things happening at Suzanne Somers’ house and what’s new on streaming services.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: The Grammys, The Emmys, and Janet Jackson
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
