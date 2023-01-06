Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about who will be the next hosts of Saturday Night Live, an update from Jeremy Renner, and who will be receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. They also shared details on how to watch the “Elvis” movie for free, new movie releases, and things to do this weekend.
The Nile Rodgers performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)