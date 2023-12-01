Managing editor of Decider.com Alex Zalben joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to look closer at the Golden Bachelor’s personal life and whether or not a second season will be announced. He also talks about the ‘Squid Game’ finale next week, a new movie on Netflix featuring Natalie Portman, and another popular streaming show coming to network TV.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction