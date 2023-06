Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about his visit to an iconic Chicago restaurant Lou Mitchell’s and the death of Astrud Gilberto. They also share details about Cuba Gooding Jr.’s rape case settlement, the auction of the “Cheers” bar, and Dean’s streaming picks.

