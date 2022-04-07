Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Will Smith’s Academy hearing, the Foo Fighters’ tour replacements, and Bob Odenkirk’s new show. He also gave updates at Wrigley Field for the Cubs Opening Day.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: The Cubs, Foo Fighters, and Bob Odenkirk
by: Hayley Boyd
