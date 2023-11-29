Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about where you can watch the last season of ‘The Crown’ and new shows coming to streaming services. We also hear about Dean’s streaming picks, what Jimmy Kimmel thinks of Black Friday shopping, and Taylor Swift’s new house.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: ‘The Crown,’ Jimmy Kimmel, and Taylor Swift
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
