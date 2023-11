Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about The Beatles’ new song and a new musical dedicated to the music of Huey Lewis. They also share details about how popular Britney Spears’ memoir is, why Mariah Carey is being sued, Celine Dion’s public appearance, and Dean’s interview with David Duchovny.

