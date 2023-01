Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the upcoming final decision about “Rust” criminal charges, new information about “Ted Lasso,” and Kim Kardashian’s purchase of Princess Diana’s necklace. They also talk about Brian Savage’s run for Congress, a Michael Jackson biopic, Rob Lowe’s new movie, and Dean’s interview with Gary Sinise.

