Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob remember Jim Seals of Seals & Crofts who has passed away at the age of 80, Top Gun is facing a lawsuit, Martin and Scrubs to air reunions, and why the upcoming season of Ted Lasso might be its last.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Ted Lasso might only be 3 seasons long
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)