Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about highlights from MTV’s VMAs, Timothee Chalamet’s role in ‘Wonka,’ and Barbie’s availability on streaming services. She also shares details about a new Amazon Prime show and Stephen King’s TV series. Bob also introduces Dean’s streaming picks and a new job opening for a Taylor Swift journalist.

