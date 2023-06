Dean Richards, WGN’s Entertainment Reporter, joins Wendy Snyder, in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean look at some top moments coming out of the Taylor Swift tour in Chicago, while Dean opted for ‘West Side Story‘ instead. They also talk about radio host and “The Partridge Family” star Danny Bonaduce and his battle with hydrocephalus.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction