Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about Timothée Chalamet’s appearance on SNL and Dean’s interview with John Mulaney. They also share details about Taylor Swift’s real estate search and the weekend box office numbers.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, and John Mulaney
by: Hayley Boyd
