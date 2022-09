Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight’ album announcement, SNL’s new cast members, and Blake Lively’s pregnancy announcement. They also talk about Kanye West’s terminated deal with The Gap, the ‘Star Wars’ movie that was pulled from Disney’s schedule, and things to do this weekend.

