Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s concert movie and who Vanna White eventually wants to replace her. They also share details about *NSYNC’s recent Billboard chart success and what’s new on streaming services.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Taylor Swift, *NSYNC, and Vanna White
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
