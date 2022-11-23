Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about some turkey cooking tips from Butterball and review five new movies opening today. They also share details about Taylor Swift’s apartment for rent, the opening of “It’s A Wonderful Life” stage play, and the Bozo specials airing on WGN TV.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Taylor Swift, movie theaters, and Bozo
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)