Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the near-death experiences of celebrities and Taylor Swift’s new record. They also discuss the death of Harry Porterfield, Pink’s interview on ’60 Minutes,’ and why movie debut dates are changing.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Taylor Swift, Mary Lou Retton, and Harry Porterfield
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)