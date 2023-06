Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the James Beard Awards, the reception of “The Little Mermaid” overseas, and Taylor Swift’s new album announcement. They also discuss how Kevin Costner will pay for his new movie, Jennifer Hudson’s son, and Dean’s interview with Anthony Ramos.

