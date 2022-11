Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour stop in Chicago and Marvel’s new series, “Wonderman.” They also share details about Kanye West kicked off of Instagram again, as well as his appearance at his kid’s soccer game, Post Malone’s gender reveal for fans, the “Sound of Music” Sing-a-Long at the Music Box Theatre, and the crossover between Chris Cuomo and Dan Abrams.

