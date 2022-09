Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about the new Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor and who is rumored to be performing, Johnny Depp’s new girlfriend, and Idris Elba’s decline to be the next James Bond. They also talked about Harry Styles 15th show at Madison Square Garden, Dean’s review of ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and things to do this weekend.

