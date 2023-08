Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about a new Taylor Swift movie, Beyoncé’s new title, and why Paris Jackson was slammed on social media. They also discuss why Jimmy Kimmel thought about retirement, the reuniting of the ‘Breaking Bad’ cast, Selena Gomez’s deleted social media post, and Dean’s throwback interview with the Jonas Brothers.

