Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss when Taylor Swift’s concert movie will be available on streaming services, whether or not we will see a ‘Barbie’ sequel, and Dean’s review of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ at the Paramount Theatre. They also talk about the tensions between Hall & Oates, Dean’s interview with Rob Reiner, and the deaths of Marty Kroft and Jean Knight.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction