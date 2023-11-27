Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss when Taylor Swift’s concert movie will be available on streaming services, whether or not we will see a ‘Barbie’ sequel, and Dean’s review of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ at the Paramount Theatre. They also talk about the tensions between Hall & Oates, Dean’s interview with Rob Reiner, and the deaths of Marty Kroft and Jean Knight.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Taylor Swift, Hall & Oates, and Jean Knight
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)