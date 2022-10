Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean discuss Taylor Swift’s new music streaming records, Dwayne Johnson’s biggest movie opening, and the weekend box office numbers. They also talk about Sacheen Littlefeather’s sisters coming forward, a new “Star Wars” movie, the passing of Carly Simon’s sisters, and Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing recipe.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction