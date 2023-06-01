Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about Kim Cattrall’s return to “Sex and The City,” the outcome of Danny Masterson’s and Armie Hammer’s trials. They also discuss the possibility of “Little Mermaid” spin-offs, Dean’s interview with stars from “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and what to know if you’re going to the Taylor Swift concerts.

