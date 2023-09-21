Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss a writers strike update, Taylor Swift’s voter registration message, and an update on Oliver Anthony’s performances. They also talk about concert announcements, Cindy Crawford’s message to Oprah, and the 25th anniversary of ‘Will & Grace.’
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Taylor Swift, Cindy Crawford, and the writers strike
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
