Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about Taylor Swift’s third Chicago concert date, Netflix’s first live concert, and the SNL writers boycotting Dave Chappelle’s upcoming appearance. Dean also talked about his reviews of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Spirited,” as well as things to do this weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction