Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the aftermath of Tiffany Haddish’s allegations, who Carol Burnett wants the Majestic Theatre named after, Brad Pitt’s ‘Most Handsome’ list, and Taylor Swift named Songwriter of the Decade. They also discussed a ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ reboot, the return of ‘Avatar’ to theaters, and the anniversary of 007.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction