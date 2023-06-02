Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about what Taylor Swift’s opening song might be, Forbes list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” an Al Pacino baby update, and Bill Cosby’s facing of new charges. They also talks about Dean’s movie reviews and things to do this weekend.

