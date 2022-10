Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Cindy Pearlman, filling in for Dean Richards, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in entertainment news. Cindy talked about Taylor Swift’s new album and a new “Lord of the Rings” extended-interactive edition. She also shared details about Adele’s shows in Las Vegas and a new film on Amazon Prime.

