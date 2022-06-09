Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about Taylor Hawkin’s widow and a tribute concert, Lil Nas X’s accusation of a TV network, R. Kelly’s recommended sentence, and the Backstreet Boys’ kids. They also shared details about the new ‘A League of Our Own’ series, Dwayne Johnson’s new superhero movie, another celebrity condo for sale, and Dean’s interview with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

