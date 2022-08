Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed Brad Pitt’s lawsuit, the celebrity mansion in Lake Forest for sale, and Drake’s record-breaking achievement. They also talked about the official death of Anne Heche, the streaming of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Robert Redford’s birthday, and Dean’s interview with Michael Peña and Jesse Williams.

