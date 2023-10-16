Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the deaths of Suzanne Somers and Phyllis Coates, as well as the weekend box office numbers. Bob also talks about Pete Davidson’s monologue on SNL.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Suzanne Somers, Pete Davidson, and Phyllis Coates
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
