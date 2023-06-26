Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean plays audio of Patti LaBelle paying tribute to Tina Turner at the BET Awards. Dean also talks about Jon Hamm’s wedding, Milwaukee Summerfest, and reports the weekend box office numbers. Later on, Dean plays part of an interview he had with Chloë Grace Moretz about ‘Nimona’ which drops on Netflix on Friday, June 30.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction