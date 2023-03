Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss which stars are being charged in the cryptocurrency scheme and the Milwaukee Summerfest lineup. They also talk about Aaron Sorkin’s stroke, Marin Morris’ support for drag queens, Dean’s interview with Laurence Fishburne, and a sneak preview of “Kids Shows in Chicago” airing on WGN-TV tonight at 9 p.m.

