Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about U2’s performance at the Sphere in Las Vegas and an update on Steven Tyler’s health. She also shares details about Taylor Swift’s appearance at Travis Kelce’s game with other celebrity friends, a documentary about David Beckham, and a new season of “Chucky” on Syfy.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction