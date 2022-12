Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Taylor Swift’s lawsuit settlement and Janet Jackson’s tour stop in Chicago. They also discussed the current number one song in the U.S., celebrity real estate, Dean’s interview with Cate Blanchett, and the return of Steve and Johnnie to WGN Radio.

