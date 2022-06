Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the Rolling Stones’ return, weekend shows from Pharrell Williams and Wanda Sykes, and what happened to Stephen Colbert’s production team. They also discussed new music from Beyoncé, Ben Stiller’s visit to Ukraine, and Dean’s interview with Kevin Hart.

