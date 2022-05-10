Sam Rubin, entertainment anchor, filled in for Dean Richards as he joined Bob Sirott to discuss Britney Spears’ latest social media posts, the return of Jimmy Kimmel, postponed tapings of Stephen Colbert’s show, and the “Dirty Dancing” sequel.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Stephen Colbert, Britney Spears, and ‘Dirty Dancing’
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
